StockNews.com Lowers Transocean (NYSE:RIG) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transocean from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transocean currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $3.76 on Monday. Transocean has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,128 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 45,825 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

