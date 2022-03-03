StockNews.com Upgrades HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) to Hold

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James downgraded HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.82.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $53.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -765.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.70. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $84.78.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $258,806.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,064,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,004,000 after purchasing an additional 59,190 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,394,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,807 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,769,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,132,000 after purchasing an additional 42,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in HealthEquity by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,487,000 after buying an additional 589,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,332,000 after purchasing an additional 422,484 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HealthEquity (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.