Stolper Co Buys 7,272 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Stolper Co lifted its holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 116,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 66,369 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Tri-Continental during the 3rd quarter valued at about $680,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tri-Continental by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 17,779 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 17,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tri-Continental in the second quarter worth approximately $577,000. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TY traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.72. 135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,817. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $35.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59.

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

