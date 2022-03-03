Stolper Co Grows Position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Stolper Co increased its holdings in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GAM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of General American Investors by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in General American Investors by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in General American Investors by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. 26.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GAM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.96. The stock had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,130. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.05. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $46.75.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

