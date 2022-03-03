Stolper Co Has $5.91 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stolper Co cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 2.6% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,245,873 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $178,887,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $89,663,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,498,000 after acquiring an additional 465,992 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,340,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UPS traded up $2.18 on Thursday, hitting $213.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,917. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.17 and its 200 day moving average is $203.38. The firm has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.55 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.94%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.48.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,661 shares of company stock worth $5,652,218. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

