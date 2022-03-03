Stolper Co Lowers Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Stolper Co lessened its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,784 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 10.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HP traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $37.57. The company had a trading volume of 25,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,167. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average of $28.66. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $38.54. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.84%.

HP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.92.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

