Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €76.40 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) has been given a €76.40 ($85.84) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SAX. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($103.37) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays set a €83.00 ($93.26) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($96.63) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €85.14 ($95.66).

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

SAX opened at €66.25 ($74.44) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.85. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €62.10 ($69.78) and a 12 month high of €76.05 ($85.45). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €67.88 and a 200 day moving average of €69.50.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.