Summit Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Paychex by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,721,000 after buying an additional 1,043,631 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,800.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,031,000 after acquiring an additional 952,274 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth $70,057,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Paychex by 41.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,865,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $121.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.22. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.68 and a 12 month high of $138.96. The firm has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.21.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.