Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 400 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Summit Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period.

XHE stock opened at $109.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.98. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.75 and a fifty-two week high of $133.87.

