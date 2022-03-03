Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a growth of 696.1% from the January 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SUHJY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

SUHJY stock opened at $11.44 on Thursday. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

