Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Position Lessened by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $43,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

SU stock opened at $31.29 on Thursday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $31.68. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.3311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.01%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

