SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.29% of SunOpta worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SunOpta by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 186,718 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in SunOpta by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 199,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 47,883 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STKL shares. dropped their price target on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.43 million, a P/E ratio of -65.13 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20. SunOpta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

