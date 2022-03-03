SunPower (SPWR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR):

2/25/2022 – SunPower was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/17/2022 – SunPower had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – SunPower was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/17/2022 – SunPower had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $20.00.

2/15/2022 – SunPower was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

2/15/2022 – SunPower had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – SunPower had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – SunPower had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – SunPower had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $23.00.

1/13/2022 – SunPower was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

1/7/2022 – SunPower had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – SunPower was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SPWR opened at $17.72 on Thursday. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -65.63, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.09.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in SunPower by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in SunPower by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. 34.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

