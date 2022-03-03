Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Surgery Partners updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $56.42 on Thursday. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGRY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 14,071 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $735,209.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider George Goodwin sold 3,777 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $197,272.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,069 shares of company stock worth $1,044,599. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,580,000 after purchasing an additional 259,833 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Surgery Partners by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Surgery Partners by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,352 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Surgery Partners by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 18,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Surgery Partners by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,734 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

