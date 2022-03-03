Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.86.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $56.42 on Wednesday. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $69.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.10, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $112,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 14,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $735,209.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,069 shares of company stock worth $1,044,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth about $34,884,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,039,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth about $6,029,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Surgery Partners by 48.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,245,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,723,000 after acquiring an additional 409,099 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Surgery Partners by 1,099.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,498,000 after acquiring an additional 378,797 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

