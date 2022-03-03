SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters Sells 3,851 Shares of Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $2,291,653.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $594.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $640.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $656.51. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $467.22 and a 1 year high of $763.22.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 31.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $792.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 924.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.