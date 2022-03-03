SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.02. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 20.59%.

AVIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $548.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of -1.55. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

In other news, Director Polly A. Murphy acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $53,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 530.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

