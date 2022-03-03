SVB Leerink Trims Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Target Price to $48.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $64.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a hold rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.46.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Shares of HCAT stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.65. 3,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,912. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.67. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $91,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $312,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,729 shares of company stock worth $4,156,359 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

About Health Catalyst (Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.