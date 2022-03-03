Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after buying an additional 3,123,446 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in MetLife by 102.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,686,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,614,000 after buying an additional 1,360,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,429 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,208,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MetLife by 31.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,765,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,377,000 after purchasing an additional 891,827 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

MET traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.10. The stock had a trading volume of 130,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,522. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

