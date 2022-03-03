Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,235 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,989,000 after buying an additional 246,201 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,675 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $34,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67,066 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,383,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027 over the last 90 days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

NYSE:DKS traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.96. 23,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.49 and its 200-day moving average is $119.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.76 and a twelve month high of $147.39.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

