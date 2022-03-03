Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.96. 19,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.36. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $1,520,333.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total transaction of $1,815,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,994 shares of company stock worth $39,076,718 in the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

