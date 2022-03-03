Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,982,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 706,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after buying an additional 248,864 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 120,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $577,000. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Harold Hamm purchased 117,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,070,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

CLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.58.

Shares of CLR traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.11. 25,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,670. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.26. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $60.16.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 20.18%.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

