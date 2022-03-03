Symmetry Partners LLC Has $934,000 Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.00. 15,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,904. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $89.83 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DFS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.