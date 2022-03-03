Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 3,092 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. rhino investment partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 121,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,723 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,488,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FITB stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,643. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average of $43.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.