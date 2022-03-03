Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €138.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($155.06) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €131.00 ($147.19) target price on Symrise in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($140.45) target price on Symrise in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($148.88) price objective on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($126.97) price objective on Symrise in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($141.57) price objective on Symrise in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Symrise has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €121.50 ($136.52).
Shares of Symrise stock opened at €107.40 ($120.67) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €113.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €118.76. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($64.00) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($82.56).
Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.
