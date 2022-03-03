Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 181.7% from the January 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Syrah Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

SYAAF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.04. 29,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,426. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01. Syrah Resources has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $2.48.

Syrah Resources Ltd. is an industrial minerals and technology company. The firm operates through two segments: Balma and Corporate. The Balma segment includes mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities associated with the Balama Graphite Project in Mozambique. The Corporate segment includes corporate administration and investing activities including development of the group’s battery anode material strategy.

