Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 181.7% from the January 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Syrah Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.
SYAAF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.04. 29,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,426. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01. Syrah Resources has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $2.48.
Get Rating)
Syrah Resources Ltd. is an industrial minerals and technology company. The firm operates through two segments: Balma and Corporate. The Balma segment includes mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities associated with the Balama Graphite Project in Mozambique. The Corporate segment includes corporate administration and investing activities including development of the group’s battery anode material strategy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Syrah Resources (SYAAF)
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Syrah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syrah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.