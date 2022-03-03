T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.76.

Shares of TMUS opened at $125.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.97.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.