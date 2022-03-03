T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stake Lessened by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,967 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $68,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,769,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.64.

Shares of TROW opened at $142.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.13 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.88 and its 200-day moving average is $192.61.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.93%.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,768 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,203. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

