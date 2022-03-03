T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TTOO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $0.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T2 Biosystems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.55.

Shares of NASDAQ TTOO opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.20. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.25.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 162.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,278.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 277.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 21,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 23,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

