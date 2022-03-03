Tadeu Marroco Acquires 5 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,243 ($43.51) per share, for a total transaction of £162.15 ($217.56).

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,177 ($42.63) per share, with a total value of £158.85 ($213.14).

On Wednesday, January 5th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,777 ($37.26) per share, with a total value of £138.85 ($186.30).

British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 3,196.50 ($42.89) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £73.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.87. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($33.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,456.50 ($46.38). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,104.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,797.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.73) per share. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $53.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BATS shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.33) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($44.28) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,100 ($41.59) to GBX 3,550 ($47.63) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($50.99) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($53.67) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,701.11 ($49.66).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

