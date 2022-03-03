Tammy Mccomic Sells 3,000 Shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) President Tammy Mccomic sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tammy Mccomic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Tammy Mccomic sold 4,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00.

MXC opened at $13.97 on Thursday. Mexco Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 million, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mexco Energy during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mexco Energy during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mexco Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

