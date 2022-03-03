Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of TEDU stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13. The company has a market cap of $28.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.19. Tarena International has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,181 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

