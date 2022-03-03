Target (NYSE:TGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $225.31. 142,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,523,411. The company has a market capitalization of $107.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.30. Target has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.56.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

