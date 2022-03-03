Taylor Morrison Home Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,722 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,770% compared to the typical daily volume of 122 call options.

In related news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 97,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $3,345,102.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,220 shares of company stock worth $5,791,099. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at $47,248,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 51,216.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,046,000 after buying an additional 1,743,918 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 170.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,209,000 after buying an additional 652,265 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after buying an additional 459,378 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4,116.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 425,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after buying an additional 415,417 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TMHC opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.79.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

