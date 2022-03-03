Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $540.00

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 540 ($7.25) and last traded at GBX 545 ($7.31), with a volume of 49668 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 555 ($7.45).

A number of brokerages have commented on TM17. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.40) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.42) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 846.14 ($11.35).

Get Team17 Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £697.07 million and a P/E ratio of 30.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 709.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 729. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

In other Team17 Group news, insider Christopher Bell bought 7,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.58) per share, for a total transaction of £49,994.28 ($67,079.40). Also, insider Mark Crawford bought 973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 717 ($9.62) per share, for a total transaction of £6,976.41 ($9,360.54). Insiders purchased a total of 9,112 shares of company stock worth $6,544,134 in the last 90 days.

Team17 Group Company Profile (LON:TM17)

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.