Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $540.00

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 540 ($7.25) and last traded at GBX 545 ($7.31), with a volume of 49668 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 555 ($7.45).
A number of brokerages have commented on TM17. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.40) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.42) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 846.14 ($11.35).
The company has a market cap of £697.07 million and a P/E ratio of 30.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 709.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 729. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
Team17 Group Company Profile (LON:TM17)
Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.
