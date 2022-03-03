TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Raised to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FTI. Societe Generale cut TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.57 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.13.

FTI opened at $7.09 on Monday. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 354.50 and a beta of 1.95.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

