Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Tenaga Nasional Berhad alerts:

Shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad stock opened at $8.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.40. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99.

Tenaga Nasional Bhd. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It offers its products and services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.