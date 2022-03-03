Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has $32.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenaris from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Tenaris from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded Tenaris to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €13.00 ($14.61) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $26.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.24. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $27.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Tenaris by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

