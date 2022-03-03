Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has $32.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on TS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenaris from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Tenaris from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded Tenaris to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €13.00 ($14.61) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.71.
Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $26.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.24. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $27.19.
Tenaris Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.
