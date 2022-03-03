Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 30.13%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TMX opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.16. Terminix Global has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Terminix Global by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Terminix Global by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 23,486 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Terminix Global by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18,480 shares during the last quarter.

TMX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair lowered Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

