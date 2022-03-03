Textron (NYSE:TXT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

NYSE:TXT opened at $73.42 on Thursday. Textron has a 1-year low of $48.83 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Textron will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $4,937,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 190,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after acquiring an additional 96,917 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,486,000 after acquiring an additional 414,842 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Textron by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 68,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Textron by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

