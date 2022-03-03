The Bidvest Group (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Investec

The Bidvest Group (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
The Bidvest Group stock opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.37. The Bidvest Group has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $30.25.
The Bidvest Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
