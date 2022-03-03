The Bidvest Group (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Investec

The Bidvest Group (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

The Bidvest Group stock opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.37. The Bidvest Group has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $30.25.

The Bidvest Group Company Profile

The Bidvest Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company with its subsidiaries operating in the services, trading and distribution industries. It operates through the following segment: Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, Freight, Branded Products, Bidvest Services, Properties, and Corporate and Investments.

