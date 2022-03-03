The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Short Interest Up 6,500.0% in February

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 6,500.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CWLPF opened at $1.47 on Thursday. Caldwell Partners International has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72.
About Caldwell Partners International (Get Rating)
