The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,038,000 after buying an additional 369,154 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,335,000 after purchasing an additional 226,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,805,000 after purchasing an additional 109,180 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,141,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,303,000 after purchasing an additional 126,884 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,600,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,886,000 after purchasing an additional 226,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $291.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.61. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.28 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.32.

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,336 shares of company stock worth $16,490,281. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

