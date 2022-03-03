The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,954 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Kuni Nakamura purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GAB opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.