The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €91.00 Price Target

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €91.00 ($102.25) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.72% from the stock’s current price.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €92.50 ($103.93) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($97.75) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €85.35 ($95.90).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of ETR NEM opened at €80.02 ($89.91) on Tuesday. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of €50.95 ($57.25) and a 1 year high of €116.15 ($130.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €87.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of €92.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.67.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.