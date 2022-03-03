The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target to $29.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BIGC. Wedbush upgraded BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.92.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $75,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $618,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,900 shares of company stock worth $1,415,593. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 205.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,684,000 after purchasing an additional 286,788 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 324.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,628,000 after acquiring an additional 26,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,633,000 after acquiring an additional 351,644 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

