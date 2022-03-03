The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys Shares of 21,704 Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Surface Oncology by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,199,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 432,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,195,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after buying an additional 113,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 252.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 525,356 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 626,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 125,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 609,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 116,236 shares during the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Surface Oncology stock opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $155.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.64.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.44). Surface Oncology had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 14.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

