The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New $181,000 Investment in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Great Ajax at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 493.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 130,382 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 54,508 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 1,023.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,156 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax stock opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.67. Great Ajax Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $269.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Great Ajax Profile (Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.