The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in NexImmune during the third quarter worth approximately $848,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 11.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,359 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 31.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 97.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 47,260 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEXI stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.35. NexImmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

