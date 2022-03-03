The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $248.52

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 248.52 ($3.33) and traded as low as GBX 215.50 ($2.89). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 222 ($2.98), with a volume of 876,953 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 248.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 265.04. The company has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.06%.

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

